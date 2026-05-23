Inside the Work of Change

Inside the Work of Change

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Lauren Gepford's avatar
Lauren Gepford
3d

I haven’t read and responded to all the comments yet but want to generally say thank you to everyone weighing in and commenting, whether to point out other angles and aspects to consider, or to disagree or agree generally - the comments here are by and large additionally insightful and helpful. Thanks for commenting!

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Tyler Harris's avatar
Tyler Harris
4d

Thank you for sharing this. As an activist who came up in the pre-Trump GOP (and then clocked some time as national Executive Director of the Libertarian Party — pure chaos), getting active with Democratic campaigns was a huge organizational culture shock.

The (again, pre-Trump) GOP was very internally dynamic, upwardly mobile, enterprising. It was like a corporate sales funnel for activists; show the slightest interest and it was purpose built to pull you in, reward you with a sense of importance, and figure out how to wring as much value as possible out of your skillset.

Supporting Spanberger’s campaign last year, I knew my background may be equally likely to invite suspicion and excitement. What I didn’t expect was to bang up against an iron giant that basically just didn’t care. Starting locally, and at the bottom, all my experience had trained me to expect, once I let slip that I had decades of organizing experience, to be pulled in and worked to death.

I was given a few precincts to walk, which I gladly did, along with the new DNC playbook for engagement at the door, which is mixed at best. And then placed on a call list to be occasionally asked to do it again. I literally couldn’t buy my local organizer lunch (an offer I extended many times). He was a friendly enough guy — the whole machine was just tooled to devalue human interaction and relationship building.

I was also surprised by how integrated I found party and campaign. Everything was one sort of homogenized effort. The idea that a Republican-turned-Libertarian-turned-Independent wants to show up and get involved in the just the governor’s race was actually nearly impossible to do — I had to get involved in the race for the whole slate or none. Fortunately, I didn’t mind that, but it feels like one more friction point for precisely what a party should prize most: people willing to cross over.

At any rate, this comment ended up far longer than intended, but tl;dr: it resonated a lot with my lived experience across three parties, and I’m grateful that you’re highlighting it with such eloquence and passion. Thank you!

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