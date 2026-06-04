There is a concept called mattering — the experience of feeling valued by the people around you, and having the opportunity to add value back. It sounds simple. A recent NPR piece described it this way: mattering is a virtuous cycle. The more we feel valued, the more we want to add value. The more we add value, the more we feel valued.

What struck me hearing this while driving was how many political and civic organizations are structurally incapable of creating that cycle. And how much that failure costs them.

A recent Volts podcast episode about why people have stopped trusting democracy-serving institutions made a related argument: rebuilding trust doesn’t come from more information or better messaging. It comes from changing how people think about their identity. And that requires being together, going through things together, what the guest called “sharing pheromones.” Social identity precedes political trust. You cannot shortcut the relational part.

Taken together, these two ideas describe something I’ve been watching happen in slow motion inside the organizations I’ve spent my career in: institutions that can’t create conditions for mattering, and that increasingly struggle to build the kind of trust that only comes from shared experience, are also the institutions most likely to collapse under crisis rather than grow through it. The machinery I wrote about in my first essay is not just structurally broken. It is relationally depleted.

The response to that first essay showed me the shape of the problem in real time.

There were angry, divisive comments — the kind that, a few years ago when I held some of the roles I’ve previously held, could have provoked a genuine PR crisis. There was also the quieter signal: people sharing the piece privately, inside safe circles since they felt they couldn’t comment publicly. That gap — between what people say out loud inside institutions and what they actually think — is itself a symptom. Organizations where people cannot tell the truth about what isn’t working have lost something important, and what they’ve lost usually took years to erode.

I understand some of why this happens. Many modern political and civic organizations are financially fragile, reputation-sensitive, and structurally dependent on maintaining donor confidence and coalition stability. Under those conditions, hard conversations can start to feel threatening rather than generative. People move quickly toward defense, certainty, or blame before fully sitting with difficult questions.

But suppressing truth has compounding costs. Burnout. Resentment. Disconnection. Eventually organizations lose not just strategic clarity but the human trust and emotional resilience necessary to navigate crises well.

When something becomes a crisis — and in this sector, something always becomes a crisis — the most useful first question is not whose fault is this. It is: where are we, actually?

There is an image I keep returning to. You are driving in thick fog, unable to see where you are going. The fog lifts. You are on the wrong side of the road and there is a truck coming. You do not convene a working group to assign blame. You move the car.

Discernment produces action that is natural, quick, and appropriate. But you cannot self-correct until you can see clearly where you are. We spend too much time in political organizations analyzing who caused the problem and not enough time correcting the course. In many cases we cannot correct course even when the fog lifts, because the organizational structure was never designed to move quickly. That is not a messaging problem. That is a machinery problem.

Crisis intervention theory describes crisis not as a fixed state but as a curve. A person or organization enters from relative stability, descends into disequilibrium, and then resolves — upward, downward, or sideways. The resolution is not predetermined.

The window of opportunity sits at the bottom of the curve, the point of maximum instability. Not because the bottom is comfortable, but because it is the moment when old patterns are most disrupted and new ones are most possible.

The crisis intervention curve. Caplan, 1964.

What most determines if a person or organization ends up in better or worse outcomes is not the severity of the crisis, it is whether they move through it isolated or supported.

Most political and civic organizations are run with almost no margin for human crisis. When a leader loses a parent, receives a diagnosis, or becomes a caregiver, the organization often has no real answer to who covers for them. The honest answer is usually nobody, or everybody absorbs a little more until someone else breaks.

There is rarely a bereavement policy that accounts for the reality of grief, which is not three to five days and then back to normal. There is rarely a succession plan for when a key person goes down. There is rarely a culture that makes it safe to say: I am not okay and I need support.

The result is that people make quiet calculations. They work through grief because there is no alternative. They delay caregiving until they cannot. Or they leave and step out of full-time roles to care for aging parents, partners, children with complex needs, and the sector loses people it cannot easily replace. The people most likely to leave are disproportionately women and disproportionately mid-career or senior. They do not always leave because they want to. They leave because the structure of the work makes staying impossible.

When they go, they take relationships, institutional memory, and hard-won expertise with them. The organization survives. It is not the same.

Many progressive and civic organizations spend years trapped in recurring crisis cycles without ever metabolizing what those cycles are doing to the people inside them. Constant urgency becomes normalized. Exhaustion becomes cultural. Survival becomes strategy. They stay on the curve, never resolving upward, never quite reaching the window.

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Organizations that exist to improve human life can end up eroding the wellbeing of the humans trying to sustain them. And when enough of those humans leave or diminish, the mattering cycle breaks entirely. There is no one left who feels valued enough to add value back.

A month ago marked four years since my father died. For the first time since his death, I did not post publicly about it. I spent the day at the zoo with my mom instead.

My father is a large part of why I entered politics. He was a criminal defense attorney and single father navigating major health issues in the early 2000s, before the Affordable Care Act existed. Pre-existing conditions meant he could not access health insurance while accumulating overwhelming medical debt. Watching the healthcare system upend our lives is what first pulled me toward advocacy and electoral politics. His death, four years ago, is what pulled me toward building a coaching practice.

I think a lot of us in this political space have been grieving for longer than we name. Grieving what we thought this profession was. Grieving versions of institutions we believed in. Some of us have been carrying that for close to ten years now.

What I want to say about grief — about that kind of grief, and the more personal kind — is that we do not move on from it so much as move forward with it. And in the process, it can reorganize us.

My father’s death reorganized me. Over time I felt healthier, steadier, more present. Three years without alcohol. A fitness routine I actually keep. Countries I actually visited. A home I actually spend time in. The grief stayed. But it changed what I built around it.

What made the difference between coming out better rather than worse was not something I engineered alone. It was therapy after he died, coaching later, honest friendships, and spaces where I could think carefully about who I wanted to be on the other side of the loss.

People and organizations go through terrible events either isolated or supported, and the outcomes are usually very different. Not because support removes the crisis, but because because going through it with people who will stay and tell you the truth changes what you become on the other side.

The comments on my first essay were full of people describing what it felt like to try to matter inside institutions that couldn’t receive it. That is the underlying story. Not bad messaging. Not bad candidates. People trying to add value in places that had lost the capacity to make them feel valued. The mattering cycle is broken at its source.

Building organizations that can survive crisis, retain their people, and actually improve over time is not just a structural problem, it is a deeply relational one. And the relational work — the trust, the mattering, the shared experience of going through hard things together — cannot be outsourced, automated, or skipped.

We know what helps. We rarely build for it.