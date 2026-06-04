Inside the Work of Change

Inside the Work of Change

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Barbara Didrichsen's avatar
Barbara Didrichsen
2dEdited

The 2016 election rendered me supine on the couch, binge watching an Australian family comedy. It took me awhile to dust myself off and figure out what to do with my grief.

I found the answer within my own neighborhood: I got involved in a new traffic safety committee to address the issues residents, including me, were complaining about. Ten years on I can see both the progress we've made and the work that remains. It's led me to get more involved in the civic life of my city as well.

I wasn't alone. I'm amazed at the level of civic involvement throughout my city. In my neighborhood, we're creating opportunities for people to volunteer and come together for community events. Our monthly community council meetings usually draw at least 30-40 people, with more watching online.

Parents at our local public elementary school started a bike bus every Friday the last few weeks of school. On the final ride of the 2025-26 school year, we had about 40 kids and 10 adults shepherding them safely to school.

It's an especially bold effort given that the route takes us briefly along two busy commuter streets that bisect our neighborhood. It's hard to describe the joy both the kids and adults feel as we take one small action to reclaim our streets for people outside of cars, one Friday morning every week.

Right now I'm in the middle of reading the daily slog of news about the awful things happening to our country. It's painful.

And yet, despite that pain, I live in a place that refuses to be beaten down. We may not know this is what we're doing, but we're fighting back in the one place where we have the most power to resist: our own community.

No political party is going to save us. It's up to all of us, practicing democracy in the places we call home, to do that. I am pretty sure that the people who will become our future leaders are busy right now, saving democracy in their own neighborhoods.

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Will Petrik's avatar
Will Petrik
6h

Love this analysis. Resonates hard with me.

For a long time, I've been thinking about meaning, connection and power in my organization -- as core values and experiences I want and need (and I believe others do too). Mattering and belonging is also so important for what it means to be human and be in community.

I've been trying for years to get involved and contribute to my local county Democratic Party. I haven't felt like I mattered, I haven't felt much connection, and I've felt actively disempowered.

Are you familiar with strategic doing? Or "wouldn't it be great if?" Just thinking of some public conversations I've been a part of recently where I did feel meaning, connection, power, mattering, and belonging.

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