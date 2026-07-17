Last night, Trump pushed election lies and demanded the SAVE Act on prime time. On June 30th, the Supreme Court ruled in NRSC v. FEC that parties can spend unlimited funds coordinated with candidates. On July 8th, Graham Platner withdrew from Maine’s Senate race, and the Maine Democratic Party activated its constitutional duty to fill the vacancy through a nominating process.

These three events aren’t separate—they’re interconnected warnings about where we are and where we’re headed. They show us that we don’t need new parties. We need stronger, more resilient existing ones.

The Supreme Court Ruling Changes the Game

For fifty years, campaign finance law has systematically weakened parties. FECA (1971) established contribution limits. McCain-Feingold (2002) banned “soft money.” Colorado II (2001) capped party-coordinated spending. These restrictions were supposed to reduce money’s influence. Instead, they funneled it into dark money, Super PACs, and unaccountable outside groups.

Last month’s NRSC v. FEC ruling eliminated party-coordinated spending limits. Justice Kavanaugh wrote: “Weakened political parties distort the political system.” He’s right. The past decades of restrictions have made parties weaker than they should be relative to every other political actor.

Yes, there are concerns about quid pro quo. But the current system doesn’t prevent it—it just obscures it through complex workarounds: soft money loopholes, joint fundraising agreements, volunteer-mail-touching requirements, and money transfers between committees. These compliance contortions actually weaken transparency and party accountability rather than strengthen it.

Restricting coordinated party spending made dollars migrate to Super PACs and dark money groups that don’t report to anyone and hide the source of influence in politics. Donors didn’t stop spending at all, but the Parties got much less of the share due to their restrictions and sunlight.

Now there’s an opening. For the first time in decades, parties can legally and openly coordinate with their own candidates without the prior limits and (complicated) restrictions. This is an opportunity to rebuild parties—political institutions that function democratically with voter-elected representatives and operate with transparency and public reporting—as the primary organizing institutions in American democracy. Parties are accountable to voters and platforms, not dark money and billionaires.

Why Third Parties Aren’t the Answer

Some progressives want to abandon the Democratic Party and start fresh. Some conservatives feel the same about Republicans. And some within both parties want the others gone. All are chasing a fantasy.

Third-party ballot access is almost impossible at scale. States have erected barriers through filing requirements, signature thresholds, and ballot fee structures that the two major parties devised to stay in control. The Libertarian, Green, and Constitution parties don’t even have ballot access in all 50 states. Regarding why it’s made so difficult, Elaine Karmack, a Brookings senior fellow, explained that “Political parties are not meant to be a reflection of one person’s campaign or an empty vehicle to get one person on a ballot.”

In our current system, viable third-party candidates only function as spoilers. Outside the exception of a few states, we currently cannot realistically build durable winning coalitions outside the two major parties — definitely not at a national level. The Democratic and Republican Parties, flawed as they are, remain the only vehicles capable of a unique purpose. The Democracy Project describes it as “a mediating function that no other institution replicates: translating diffuse voter aspirations into coherent programs, vetting and disciplining candidates who run under a shared label, and then converting electoral victory into the capacity to govern.”

Elections Are State and Local Work—Parties Are Critical

Trump is pushing the SAVE Act to nationalize elections. While his version is an attack on voting rights, the broader conversation about election nationalization won’t disappear. Currently, states run elections. And the entities states work with most directly are Republican and Democratic state parties. State parties run nominating processes, candidate filing, delegate selection, and voter protection—they’re integral to how democracy functions.

If elections do become more nationalized, strong state and national parties will become even more essential as democratic mediating institutions. They’re currently the only entities that can simultaneously manage state-level races (governor, legislature, ballot initiatives) and federal races (Senate, House, presidency). No other institution replicates this function.

Rethinking “Infrastructure”

Here’s where the conversation gets harder. After years working between state, national, and local party organizing, I’ve heard a consistent complaint from local party leaders – they don’t trust either the national party “infrastructure” or the staff and consultants sent to help. The problem isn’t just money and funding, it’s what we mean by “infrastructure.”

Kelly Dietrich, founder of the National Democratic Training Committee, cuts to the heart of it: “Too many Democrats act as if the party’s problems would disappear if the DNC could only get its act together. But this is false. The DNC was never designed to build and provide permanent, year-round infrastructure to every state party and down ballot campaign.”

Most Democratic strategists define “infrastructure” as: voter data and technology, staff training pipelines, and year-round organizing staff. These matter. But now that the NRSC v. FEC ruling allows party committees to coordinate unlimited spending with candidates, there’s a case to be made to rebuild infrastructure within the party itself rather than outside it — as Kelly suggests.

But a bigger miss in our infrastructure conversation is that we’re not building real relationships with the already-existing ecosystem of local businesses and consultants who could serve democratic politics excellently.

When a campaign or party committee needs tv, mail, digital ads, research, polling, or general consulting, they hire from essentially three places: (1) big national consulting firms, (2) already-politically-connected networks—the same people recycled through the same rooms—and (3) state and local consultants already in politics, or non-political businesses others deem “unqualified.” This concentrates money and power upward while creating a toxic, competitive ecosystem.

Meanwhile, there are thousands of small businesses in communities across America—sign makers, event venues, mail houses, data analysts, social media managers—who could do this work and help campaigns reinvest locally. Amanda Litman, who recently examined why everyone hates consultants, diagnosed part of the core problem: “There’s no database, no real accountability layer, no consumer reports for hiring a political consultant. Work gets referred in through networks and friendships—which is a terrible way to hire anyone on merit and a great way to keep the same people in the same rooms.”

The barrier to new entrants is structural. Without employer-sponsored health insurance, it’s difficult to be an independent consultant or start a business. Outside urban America, businesses find it risky to work openly with Democrats. If they can’t list you on their client list, things are starting off rocky. We’ve allowed the right to capture the local business and entrepreneur demographic for decades while we ceded ground. There’s a high bar to entry: tax code, accounting, licensing. So talented people opt into private sector mega-firms or full-time party work. Our current incentive system pushes all money to the biggest players.

But infrastructure doesn’t have to mean a DNC-provided staffer in every county. It could mean empowering state and local parties to become talent hubs and vendor facilitators—places where candidates find vetted, values-aligned local consultants and contractors. Think of how you’d search Google and see a badge for “LGBT-friendly” business; we need directories of politically-aligned small businesses and consultants, plus transparent systems for contracting and payment.

Sites like campaign-grade.com and democraticvendors.com are attempting this. We need more. Supporting local hiring and bottom-up solutions, and even supporting campaign workers to become consultants to meet today’s more entrepreneurial work spirit, serves multiple purposes. It keeps money circulating locally, improves candidate connection to communities, reduces consultant accountability problems, and builds actual relationships with voters rather than relying on “parachuted-in organizers.”

Recommendations

The unlimited party coordinated spending ruling creates real opportunity to cohesively coordinate with candidates — something many misunderstood the Parties’ prior limitations on. Here’s how to use it:

State Parties should become facilitators of local talent and contracting, hosting vendor directories, credentialing consultants, supporting candidates by facilitating hiring, coordinating bulk purchasing power for mail and materials and polling, and creating transparent payment and operations systems. This requires trust and operational expertise—which state parties are positioned to build across the candidates, caucus, local party, aligned committee, and representative committee member infrastructure they manage.

The DNC should remain the national technology and operations hub, managing the voter file, setting data standards, supporting state parties, and coordinating the massive presidential efforts.

DSCC, DCCC, DGA, DLCC should remain focused on targeted media and campaign strategy for their relevant candidates. They should not attempt to be party-building institutions.

The Maine Democratic Party’s ability to run a swift, democratic nominating process in two weeks is party infrastructure. The bylaws, procedures, county meetings—the “unglamorous” party machinery—is the work in running a democratic institution. We need to invest in making these processes better whenever we can, making them more transparent, more participatory, and more connected to communities.

What if party work didn’t feel like a burden but like genuine community? What if running a county nominating convention didn’t drain leaders or create cynicism but actually built energy and connection?

Strong parties don’t just win elections. They’re how we govern together, hold coalitions accountable, and translate millions of individual voters into something coherent. Right now, at a moment when Trump has essentially created his own party within the Republican shell, Democrats need to ask: Are we building infrastructure that serves people-at-large or infrastructure that serves a singular presidential personality, consultants, and billionaire media corporations?

The answer determines whether we can sustain opposition to authoritarianism beyond one election cycle.

Lauren Gepford writes Inside the Work of Change and supports leaders in political and civic work with organizational and self development and merchandise.