Inside the Work of Change

Inside the Work of Change

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Cynthia Phillips's avatar
Cynthia Phillips
11h

This seems correct to me. Political machines are more efficient than diffuse, roving gangs of interest groups. Of course there are big downsides to machines which must be constrained as they develop.

However, I think by necessity local parties, at least here in Texas are showing signs of life and independent organizing. It started with spontaneous uprisings. First, people rebelled and organized over school board issues, then moved to data centers and corruption issues. People need an alternative to the monolithic, rigid and now extremely dangerous Republican party.

And they are looking around for the alternative. Texas Democrats are stepping up. Luckily, for the first time in many years, we have all statewide candidate slots on the ballot filled, along with way more local slots as well. Coordination between the party and the candidates couldn’t come at a better time.

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