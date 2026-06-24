When all three of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's endorsed candidates swept their New York primaries Tuesday night, the coverage reached for seismic metaphors. Political earthquake. Sledgehammer. Democratic Tea Party. But what if it wasn't any of those things? What if it was just what happens when some build organizing infrastructure and some spend time in committee meetings?

Earlier this month, after a political conference, my partner and I visited his parents in Connecticut and spent a night at his father’s American Legion post, where he’s been commander. We’ve talked for years about the difficulties of growing their membership, engaging younger people, and providing real value to veterans and the community. Standing in that post, I kept seeing the Democratic Party.

Both institutions were built for a world of physical proximity — a world where you organized by showing up, where geography determined your community, where the post or the precinct was where civic life happened, and often where business, legal, financial, social, and community support happened too. The night we visited, the food was furnished by the Auxiliary: mostly women over 70, who put out a lovely spread and clearly took pride in it. I told them I admired what they were giving back, and I meant it. But even understanding who the Auxiliary is and how it relates to the Legion took me a moment. That confusion is itself part of the story. The revitalization efforts that have worked for posts like this one have come from individual posts finding local relevance — rather than from national programs trickling down. The conditions that made people feel like they mattered inside these institutions have to be rebuilt from within, community by community. And as my second essay explored, when the mattering cycle breaks and people no longer feel valued or add value back, then institutions don’t just decline, they hollow out.

What I’ve been watching in Democratic politics, from 16 years inside it, is that hollowing in real time.

The Machine Nobody Wants to Run

The Democratic Party’s geographic committee structure wasn’t designed, but accumulated. Ward committees, precinct captains, township organizations, county parties, legislative district committees, congressional district committees, state central committees: a layered and quilted architecture built during the machine era, when organizing block by block was the only way to reach people. That structure got codified into state statutes across the country over the 19th and 20th centuries, and most of it has never been meaningfully reformed. When social services and welfare shifted to being provided by the government rather than political clubs, the native power of that architecture changed, but the architecture itself mostly didn’t.

Today it produces what my first essay described: tens of thousands of required committee meetings every year, consuming the energy of volunteers who got involved because they wanted to change the world, not run elections for internal party office. Many local positions go vacant for years.

People recently drew a parallel between my first essay and both the Abundance and populism arguments — and I think both are correct. It’s about abundance in that I argue Party affiliation (brand) has declined because of internal institutional dysfunction eating product. It’s about populism in the way the parties have become controlled by the professional political class who talk to ourselves and depend on its complexity.

But the party’s problem is more specific than bureaucratic bloat. These structures were built for a communications infrastructure that no longer exists. The precinct captain was a human information network. That function has been replaced. The position, and the statute requiring it, mostly hasn’t.

Who Fills the Vacuum

Some argue progressives have won the Democratic Party mainly on platform grounds. I see something different: they’ve won, where they’ve won, because they built real organizing infrastructure — which the official party apparatus often hasn’t been able to see clearly because it’s been busy managing itself.

This isn’t a “Democratic Tea Party” story in the way some are trying to make it. The Tea Party was primarily a money-and-anger phenomenon that nationalized fast and hollowed out local Republican infrastructure even further. What Sanders, DSA, Our Revolution, the Working Families Party, and Justice Democrats built is closer to the opposite: membership organizations doing the patient work of candidate recruitment, volunteer training, and local capacity-building that parties also do but are commonly regarded as doing poorly. DSA grew from roughly 6,000 members before 2016 to over 100,000 today. NYC-DSA’s volunteer army helped elect Mamdani as mayor despite tens of millions in super PAC spending against him. Graham Platner, a Marine Mainer veteran and oyster farmer, raised $16.3 million through May, majority small-dollar, Sanders-endorsed, and won his primary against the establishment pick in Maine. These candidates aren’t running against the Democratic Party. They’re running as Democrats, inside it, trying to change what it does from within. That’s worth taking seriously on its own terms.

When former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison posted Tuesday evening — before the New York results were in — that people who hate the Democratic Party should stop asking it to carry them across the finish line, I read it as a genuine defense of institutional party-building. He’s right that parties are built by people who knock doors, make calls, and organize meetings. But the challenge to go build your own is more structurally complicated than it sounds. A viable new national party would need to navigate 51 distinct legal frameworks for ballot access, most of them written by the two major parties to protect themselves. Before 1930, most states had no petition requirements at all. The barriers that exist now were deliberately constructed. Geographic distribution requirements mean a party with half a million supporters concentrated in three metro areas could fail a 50-county signature rule that a thin rural coalition passes. The Mamdani coalition, the Sanders network, and candidates like Platner aren’t staying inside the Democratic Party because they love its machinery — though many have learned to work it. They’re staying because they’re not naive about what leaving would cost, and because the ground-level organizing Harrison is defending as the party’s soul is precisely what some of them have spent a decade building, often working alongside the official Democratic Party machinery and strengthening it in the process, not in spite of it

The NRSC Ruling Changes the Math

Into this landscape comes NRSC v. FEC, likely decided any day now. The Supreme Court is widely expected to strike down the coordinated party expenditure limits that have stood since 2001. If they do, national party committees will be able to spend unlimited coordinated money alongside their candidates. Some of my earliest writing was an academic journal article about the weak party system that campaign finance regulation had produced — how limits on parties paradoxically empowered dark money entities.

This ruling sounds like a win for parties but isn’t necessarily. Unlimited coordinated spending flows to the top of an already top-heavy structure. It gives national committees more power to direct resources to candidates, but it doesn’t rebuild the local infrastructure that makes people want to participate. More money at headquarters while local committees stay empty isn’t revitalization — it’s resource concentration. The practical upshot may be less about party governance and more about purchasing power: national committees that can buy television, mail, and digital advertising on behalf of far more candidates simultaneously and with larger spends, reducing costs through scale. That’s a genuine benefit. But it raises questions about how national party committees will ethically, strategically, and democratically decide which candidates receive that coordination, and what it means for the possibility of new parties trying to compete on the same field.

What Would Actually Help

Reduce elected party positions; multiply ways to participate. County and state committees can do the governance work. The ward, precinct, township, and sub-county or district-oriented layers that require elected officials and statutory meetings are communications infrastructure from another era — eliminate or consolidate them. Let the people who would have filled those positions become organizers, trainers, and connectors: roles where what matters is showing up and adding value, not planning, running, and winning an internal election. In many wards where presidential selection meetings or caucuses are still required, you can’t find a publicly accessible location — the geography was drawn from a time of much different human settlement. The local committees and organizations that have not only survived but thrived didn’t do it by adding more officers. They did it by giving people something real to belong to, where their presence was felt and their contribution mattered.

Strengthen party and candidate committees; restrict outside money. Campaign finance reform isn’t only about corruption, it’s also about institutional coherence. When PACs and dark money groups become the primary financial infrastructure of campaigns, party and candidate committees become afterthoughts. Teams spend their time mapping money flows rather than organizing voters. Restoring party and candidate committees as the primary vehicles of campaign finance, while restricting the outside money that routes around them, would also level the field for Harrison’s suggestion: if the game is organizing people rather than aggregating large checks, new political party formations would actually have a fighting chance.

Create real membership systems and pre-primary mechanisms. Most Americans have no formal relationship with a political party, as in – no dues, no card, no meaningful vote in party decisions before the primary. That’s not inevitable; it’s a design choice, and it can be redesigned. Parties could require actual enrollment with real benefits and real democratic stakes: members who join get a voice in pre-primary endorsements, platform decisions, and party leadership. Pre-primary endorsement processes — done transparently and accountably — give the institution a function between elections and a democratic check on both factional intensity and outside money influence. They also give new party committees a viable path: build a real membership, earn recognition, participate in the system. We can look at state parties or local non-official party groups that already have pre-primary endorsement processes and longer leadership terms and see they’ve built more credibility and momentum over the past twenty years than those that haven’t.

The Democratic Party doesn’t have to choose between its establishment and its left wing. It didn’t die and it doesn’t need an autopsy. It needs to rebuild the conditions where those running under its banner have a reason to stay, where participation feels like it matters, and where the institution is worth fighting for rather than fighting inside of.

That work doesn’t start with a messaging memo. It starts with fixing the machinery — and fixing it is some of the most important political work there is.

Lauren Gepford writes Inside the Work of Change and coaches leaders in political and civic work through The Generative Commons.