About

Inside the Work of Change explores leadership, organizations, and the human side of building things that matter. Plainly, it gets into institutional political dysfunction explained by someone who actually worked inside it, written in plain English instead of consultant jargon.

Across politics, nonprofits, and civic life, people are trying to solve difficult problems together. But the success of those efforts often depends less on strategy alone and more on how leaders think, how teams coordinate, and how organizations actually function.

This publication looks inside that work.

Expect essays and reflections on:

leadership and decision-making

how organizations grow and change

the dynamics of teams and movements

the culture and habits that shape civic life

occasional notes on books, travel, and the wider world that informs the work

The goal is to better understand what helps people turn conviction into effective action.

New essays are published periodically and delivered directly to subscribers’ inboxes.

About the author

Lauren Gepford spent more than fifteen years working in political and civic organizations before founding The Generative Commons, a leadership coaching and organizational development practice.

She previously served as Executive Director of the Missouri Democratic Party and as Executive Director of Contest Every Race, where she led teams navigating high-stakes election cycles and organizational growth.

Today she works with nonprofit and civic leaders responsible for building organizations, teams, and movements that matter.

This publication is a place to share observations and ideas from that work and be in conversation and community about the inside of change-making work is done.

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